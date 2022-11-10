1
Full details of what a 'concerned citizen' wrote to the GLC to stop Ama Governor's call to the bar

Ama Governor121221.jpeg Ama Governor has been denied a call to the bar

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The letter of a concerned citizen addressed to the Chief Justice of Ghana, which is at the centre of the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to suspend the call to the bar of a famous YouTuber, Ama Governor, has emerged online.

The student, whose real name is Elorm Ababio, is reported to have successfully completed her training at the Ghana School of Law (GSL) and was expected to be part of the about 700 people who are being called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

However, it has emerged that her call has been held back due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".

Known popularly on YouTube as Ama Governor, the complaint, according to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, General Legal Council (GLC), stated that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as "conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar".

Find below the full details of the letter by the supposed 'concerned citizen':



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
