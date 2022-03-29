Full house in Parliament as MPs fold up their sleeves for E-Levy consideration

Parliament

Members of Parliament have showed up in their numbers as the house is expected to consider E-Levy as part of Tuesday's business.

Almost all MPs are seated awaiting the motion to be moved.



Even though the majority want the E-Levy to be considered, the minority have said they had warned their opponents not to take them by surprise even though they are ready to debate.

They raised questions about why the E-Levy wasn’t captured in the business statement for last week when they knew it will be considered today.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabeya and the Ahanta MP are yet to be seen in the chamber ahead of the consideration.