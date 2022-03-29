2
Menu
News

Full house in Parliament as MPs fold up their sleeves for E-Levy consideration

Parliament Of Ghana Parliament

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament have showed up in their numbers as the house is expected to consider E-Levy as part of Tuesday's business.

Almost all MPs are seated awaiting the motion to be moved.

Even though the majority want the E-Levy to be considered, the minority have said they had warned their opponents not to take them by surprise even though they are ready to debate.

They raised questions about why the E-Levy wasn’t captured in the business statement for last week when they knew it will be considered today.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabeya and the Ahanta MP are yet to be seen in the chamber ahead of the consideration.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja