Full list of candidates contesting in NPP’s national executive election

New NPP Natl NPP Exec Elections 7.jpeg NPP delegates voting for next party leadership

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years as part of the party’s National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.

Here is the list of all the candidates and the positions they are vying for:

Chairperson contestants

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama

Sammy Crabbe Professor

Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei

General Secretary contestants

John Boadu

Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Vice Chairperson contestants

Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National Organiser contestants

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Bright Essilfie Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

Eric Amoako Twum

Nana Owusu Fordjour

National Youth Organiser contestants

Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng

National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Haruna Maiga

Abdul-Muazu Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Haruna Ishmael

Women's Organiser contestants

Kate Gyamfua

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata

National Treasurer contestants

Mary Posch-Oduro

Dr Charles Dwamena

Dr Yusif Tedam

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
