Full list of candidates contesting in NPP’s national executive election

NPP delegates voting for next party leadership

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years as part of the party’s National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



Here is the list of all the candidates and the positions they are vying for:



Chairperson contestants



Stephen Ayesu Ntim



George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah



Stephen Asamoah Boateng



Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama



Sammy Crabbe Professor



Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei



General Secretary contestants



John Boadu



Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah



Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh



Frederick Opare-Ansah



Vice Chairperson contestants



Rita Talata Asobayire



Michael Omari Wadie



Nuworsu Ken-Wood



Ismail Yahuza



McJewells Annan



Danquah Smith Buttey



Edmond Oppong-Peprah



Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah



Alhaji Masawudu Osman



National Organiser contestants



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover



Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)



Bright Essilfie Kumi



Seth Adu-Adjei



Eric Amoako Twum



Nana Owusu Fordjour



National Youth Organiser contestants



Abanga Fusani Yakubu



Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah



Michael Osei Boateng



National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa



Haruna Maiga



Abdul-Muazu Kunata



Awal Mohammed



Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo



Haruna Ishmael



Women's Organiser contestants



Kate Gyamfua



Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata



National Treasurer contestants



Mary Posch-Oduro



Dr Charles Dwamena



Dr Yusif Tedam



Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah



IB/BOG