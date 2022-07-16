Full list of candidates contesting in NPP’s national executive election

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years as part of the party’s National Delegate Conference that began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.
Here is the list of all the candidates and the positions they are vying for:
Chairperson contestants
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe Professor
Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
IB/BOG
