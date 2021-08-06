Full list of latest reshuffle in the Ghana Police Service by acting IGP

Acting Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, MyNewsGh.com broke the story of new changes at the Ghana Police service by the Acting Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

Prominent among those affected include; COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe, COP Edward Tabiri, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie.



Whereas COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) will now head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe who was on that schedule will move to Special Duties.



COP Edward Tabiri who oversaw Police Intelligence is now Director-General in charge of ICT and his place taken by ACP Faustina A. Koduah Andoh-Kwofie



COP Frederick Adu Anim moves from Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) to Human Resource and COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno from Special Duties to Administration.



DCOP Kwadwo Beapea Otchere is now the Regional Commander for Kasoa, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako who was Regional Commander for Savannah now Director-General services.

Chief Pharmacist at the Police Hospital, DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie will now be moved to the Tema Region as the Deputy Commander whereas the Central Regional Police Commander DCOP Habiba Y.A Twumasi Sarpong becomes the Director-General Police Welfare.



DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, who until the latest changes was in the Upper West region, now becomes Director-General MTTD while DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi becomes Central Regional Police Commander.



DCOP Okyere-Darko Asumadu moves from the Bono East Region and now heads the Inspection and Monitoring Unit, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom new Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu will be Greater Accra Regional Police Commander and DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander.



The rest are DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji who is now Director-General Operations, DCOP Peter Baba Atianak as Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kpeachin as North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Michael Nketia Frimpong now Deputy Director in charge of Finance at the Police Headquarters and DCOP Ernest Kirk Akrasi Mensah confirmed as substantive Regional Commander for Western North.



Others are DCOP Francis Agrippa Oppong who will now serve as Deputy Regional Commander for Western North, ACP Duuti Tuaruka as Deputy Northern Regional Commander and Peter Ndekugri Anombure confirmed as Upper West Regional Commander.

ACP Samuel Kwesi Ofori is now Acting Director in Charge of Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Gabriel Prince Waabu is now Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning Deputy Kasoa Regional Commander and DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah now the Bono East Regional Commander.



The Former Staff Officer under James Oppong-Boanuh’s administration, ACP Joseph Owusu Ansah, now moves to Abuakwa Division as Commander and his place taken over by Chief Superintendent Alex Kwame Safo Adu.



Confirmed sources available to MyNewsGh.com, reveal that all changes are with immediate effect with more names expected in the coming days.