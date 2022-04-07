Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the court

Gloria Appiah

It has emerged that aside from insisting that the East Legon mansion which she occupied be given to her, the estranged wife of Ghanaian football legend, Ms. Gloria Appiah made several other demands including vehicles.

In portions of her writ of summons that are now going public, she was making other demands of property belonging to Nii Ordartey Lamptey including the following.



An order that the Respondent pays the Petitioner a total sum of GHt114,096.00 (One Hundred and Fourteen Thousand and Ninety-Six Ghana Cedis only) consisting of feeding allowance, utility bills, car maintenance and outstanding allowance from running Glow Lamp International School.



An order for the equitable distribution of the marital property granting the Petitioner Fifty percent (50%) share of each of the properties listed below:



1. Two plots of land located at Adjirigano (East Legon) Accra.



2. House number 18 Dadekotopon Road, Bawaleshie Mpeasem, Accra.

3. Residential property located at Dome, Accra.



4. Five-acre land situated at Dodowa.



5. Shares in Glow-Lamp International School, 22 Hospital Lane Baatsona Accra.



6. Cattle farm located at Somanya with an estimated herd of eight hundred (800).



7. Cadillac Escalade vehicle with registration number GE6075 13.

8. Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GE 708313.



9. Toyota Venza vehicle with registration number GE 645512.



10. Toyota Yaris vehicle with registration number GT 2013 11.



11. BMW 3 series with registration number GR 5322 T.



12. Funds in Unibank Ghana Limited, Spintex Branch with account 000965101011028019

13. Fund in Ecobank Ghana Limited, Sakumono Branch with account 0000910134459873802.



14. Funds Barclays Bank Spintex Branch with account 0893780000001002247



15. Proceeds of tax refund from Belgium.



16. Personal and household effects including but not limited to air conditioners, television sets, beds, mattresses, stoves, microwaves, and furniture.



17. Lump-sum settlement of five hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHt500,000) as alimony

18. Any further order or orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit.