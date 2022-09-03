Full list of unaccredited programmes offered by UG and KNUST

UG and KNUST are leading varsities in Ghana

The recently-published 2021 Auditor-General's report revealed that two leading public universities offered scores of unaccredited courses for the year under review.

The explanation by authorities in the implicated institutions - the University of Ghana, Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been that administrative lapses are largely to blame for the expired accreditations.



The development has thrust the Ghana Tertiary Commission, GTEC, the constitutional body mandated to accredit courses of study in tertiary institutions, into the news.



GTEC through its Director-General, Dr. Mohammed Salifu, has tasked the institutions to stop the blame game and take concrete steps to regularize their course accreditation.



Dr. Salifu also confirmed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News that a list currently on GTEC's website of the course list showing the accredited and non-accredited courses was up-to-date.



The case of UG, Legon

At the University of Ghana, Legon, some 13 Doctor of Philosophy Degrees out of 67 currently offered by the institution are not accredited.



This is out of the total of 374 unaccredited academic programmes offered by the university, the audit report identified.



Out of the 374, 14 are Diploma programs, 80 are undergraduate programmes and 213 are Postgraduate programmes.



The full list of courses offered by Legon are produced below:





The case of KNUST



In the case of KNUST, the university was found to be running 299 unaccredited courses with only 61 out of the 360 programmes duly accredited.



The report added that 190 of those programmes had been sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and re-accreditation with 109 yet to be sent for accreditation.







SARA/PEN