5
Menu
News

Full list of unaccredited programmes offered by UG and KNUST

University Of Ghana UG And KNUST Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology121 UG and KNUST are leading varsities in Ghana

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The recently-published 2021 Auditor-General's report revealed that two leading public universities offered scores of unaccredited courses for the year under review.

The explanation by authorities in the implicated institutions - the University of Ghana, Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been that administrative lapses are largely to blame for the expired accreditations.

The development has thrust the Ghana Tertiary Commission, GTEC, the constitutional body mandated to accredit courses of study in tertiary institutions, into the news.

GTEC through its Director-General, Dr. Mohammed Salifu, has tasked the institutions to stop the blame game and take concrete steps to regularize their course accreditation.

Dr. Salifu also confirmed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News that a list currently on GTEC's website of the course list showing the accredited and non-accredited courses was up-to-date.

The case of UG, Legon

At the University of Ghana, Legon, some 13 Doctor of Philosophy Degrees out of 67 currently offered by the institution are not accredited.

This is out of the total of 374 unaccredited academic programmes offered by the university, the audit report identified.

Out of the 374, 14 are Diploma programs, 80 are undergraduate programmes and 213 are Postgraduate programmes.

The full list of courses offered by Legon are produced below:

The case of KNUST

In the case of KNUST, the university was found to be running 299 unaccredited courses with only 61 out of the 360 programmes duly accredited.

The report added that 190 of those programmes had been sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and re-accreditation with 109 yet to be sent for accreditation.



SARA/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: