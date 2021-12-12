Full list of winners at maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was on December 11, 2021, held at the Accra City Hotel after several months of various stages of implementing the first-ever website-initiated people choice awards in Ghana.
The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organisations taking home awards in honour of their significant contribution to national development.
The event also saw key personalities rewarded with citations for their exemplary efforts in promoting peace, national development and social welfare.
Here are your list of winners and categories:
Humanitarian Award
Father Andrew Campbell
Women Empowerment Award
Stacy Amoateng
Media Development Award
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Creative Arts Excellence Award
Ibrahim Mahama - The artist
Peace & Diplomacy Award
Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas
Business Development Award
Ibrahim Mahama
Youth Empowerment Award
Bright Yaw Hodzor
Leadership Excellence Award
Prof. Stephen Adei
Tech & Innovation Award
Alex Bram (Hubtel)
Culture Promoter Award
Prof. Ablade Glover
Influential Man Award
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Influential Woman Award
Dr. Joyce Aryee
Advocate of Good Governance Award
Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah
Discovery Award
Nakeeyat Dramani
Social Media Personality Award
A - Plus
Star Award
Kwaku Badu
Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award
Kobby Kyei
GhanaWeb Business Giant Award
SoccaBet
