Full list of winners at maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Sun, 12 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was on December 11, 2021, held at the Accra City Hotel after several months of various stages of implementing the first-ever website-initiated people choice awards in Ghana.

The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organisations taking home awards in honour of their significant contribution to national development.

The event also saw key personalities rewarded with citations for their exemplary efforts in promoting peace, national development and social welfare.

Here are your list of winners and categories:

Humanitarian Award

Father Andrew Campbell

Women Empowerment Award

Stacy Amoateng

Media Development Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Creative Arts Excellence Award

Ibrahim Mahama - The artist

Peace & Diplomacy Award

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas

Business Development Award

Ibrahim Mahama

Youth Empowerment Award

Bright Yaw Hodzor

Leadership Excellence Award

Prof. Stephen Adei

Tech & Innovation Award

Alex Bram (Hubtel)

Culture Promoter Award

Prof. Ablade Glover

Influential Man Award

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Influential Woman Award

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Advocate of Good Governance Award

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah

Discovery Award

Nakeeyat Dramani

Social Media Personality Award

A - Plus

Star Award

Kwaku Badu

Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Kobby Kyei

GhanaWeb Business Giant Award

SoccaBet



