Full list of winners at maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was on December 11, 2021, held at the Accra City Hotel after several months of various stages of implementing the first-ever website-initiated people choice awards in Ghana.

The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organisations taking home awards in honour of their significant contribution to national development.



The event also saw key personalities rewarded with citations for their exemplary efforts in promoting peace, national development and social welfare.



Here are your list of winners and categories:



Humanitarian Award



Father Andrew Campbell



Women Empowerment Award



Stacy Amoateng



Media Development Award



Kwame Sefa Kayi

Creative Arts Excellence Award



Ibrahim Mahama - The artist



Peace & Diplomacy Award



Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas



Business Development Award



Ibrahim Mahama



Youth Empowerment Award



Bright Yaw Hodzor



Leadership Excellence Award

Prof. Stephen Adei



Tech & Innovation Award



Alex Bram (Hubtel)



Culture Promoter Award



Prof. Ablade Glover



Influential Man Award



Kwame Sefa Kayi



Influential Woman Award



Dr. Joyce Aryee

Advocate of Good Governance Award



Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah



Discovery Award



Nakeeyat Dramani



Social Media Personality Award



A - Plus



Star Award



Kwaku Badu



Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award

Kobby Kyei



GhanaWeb Business Giant Award



SoccaBet







