Full results: How NPP delegates voted in the regions

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has organised its delegates conference to elect executives for the party in the various regions.
The elections which started on Friday, May 27, has seen 14 regions voted for their regional executives, with one going to be held on Sunday, May 29 and one being outstanding due to court injunction.
The regions which has voted for their regional executives include: Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North.
Others are: Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western.
For the Bono Region, it will come off on Sunday, May 29, 2022, while the elections in the Central Region remains suspended until further notice due to a court action.
Some incumbents retained their positions, others too were kicked out paving way for fresh entrants to take over the job .
In this report, GhanaWeb has compiled what transpired in the 14 regions.
UPPER WEST
Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight and the incumbent Chairman won the elections with 130 votes. His closet contender Alhaji Mahama Toyina obtained 112 votes.
A total of 242 delegates took part in the elections, which had 34 candidates contesting for the various positions.
The incumbent first vice chairman, Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz also retained his seat with 157 votes while his closest contender managed to poll 85.
A former Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, Alhaji Aziz Gado, won the second vice chairmanship slot, while Tanko Daniel Dauda got the nod to become the secretary.
Mumuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, defeating the incumbent, Diana Puopele.
Other winners include Alhassan Suleman, Treasurer, Alaska B. Kantong, Organizer, Hamid Mohammed Saana, Youth Organiser. Ali Mohammed Nuri, Nasara coordinator and Alhassan Yussif, Assistant Secretary.
AHAFO
Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Regional Chairman, with Amadu Mohammed also retaining his position as the Nasara Coordinator.
Ruth Fosua also maintained her position as the Women’s Organizer, whilst Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as Treasurer.
The only incumbent who lost his seat to a new entrant is Gausu Mohammed Baba. He lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.
ASHANTI
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was re-elected for the third time as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the party.
He polled 464 votes to beat his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako -464
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -306
Asare Bediako -20
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi - 9
Oheneba Adum Bawua -3
FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN
Kwabena Senkyire -=342
Patrick Acheampong -358
Kennedy Marfo -76
Yaw Amoaten -26
SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN
Victoria Owusu Acheaw - 422
Patrick Gyamfi-153
Oscar Riches - 140
Samuel Abanga -41
Mohammed Seidu -32
Abraham Boadi -11
Adu Asamoah Kwasi Joseph-=3
WOMEN ORGANISER
Nana Ama Ampomah - 419
Beatrice Owusu -344
Adwoa Konadu - 39
ORGANISER
Francis Adomako
NASARA COORDINATOR
Salim Bamba
SECRETARY
Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah - 411
Nelson Owusu Ansah - 390
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Alan Gyimah - 538
Paul Yandoh - 190
Shadrach Agyapong - 38
Kwame Bediako - 38
YOUTH ORGANISER
Safo Raphael Patrick - 294
Martin Ameyaw - 245
Gyimah Boateng Henry Kwaku - 147
Isaac Bonsu - 32
Agyako Lawrence - 30
Kwabena Amo Aidoo - 25
Michael Ofori Akuoko - 21
Ohemeng Ian Moore - 7
TREASURER
Hajia Zainab - 388
Isaac Osei Kwarteng - 221
Frederick Addai - 151
Foster Kojo Asare - 41
EASTERN
The story in the Eastern region was not different. The margins of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.
The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424
Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202
SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN
Frank Appiah – 319
Paul Amaning – 119
Micheal oteng-Adu -197
YOUTH ORGANISER
Aaron Donkoh -201
Adamu Musah Raha -230
Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198
WOMEN ORGANISER
Fati Vondolie – 297
Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Felix Osafo Marfo -195
Nana Yaw papin -228
Robert osei Danso ofori Atta -104
SECRETARY
Tony Osei-Adjei-398
Buckman Akuffo – 130/
ORGANISER
Jerry Osei Poku – 545
George opoku Acheapong
Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198
GREATER ACCRA
In the Greater Accra region, Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.
He polled 332 votes, while his contender had 326.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332
Alfred Boye – 326
FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN
Joana Adda Frances
SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN
Van Pee – 64
Francis Ebo Mensah -75
Jeffery Osei- 213
Eric Nartey – 268
SECRETARY
Odarlai Parker — 424
Emmanuel Clottey – 198
Solomon Asante -35
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Baba Seidu – 332
Ben Kwaku Asare – 327
TREASURER
Racheal Tutu 347
Francisca Anyorkor – 312
ORGANISER
Prince Obeng – 543
Romeo Sarfo – 69
Nathaniel Bossah – 47
WOMEN ORGANISER
Grace Acheampong – 340
Naana Eyeson – 12
Edem Atipoe – 267
Torshie Torto – 29
YOUTH ORGANISER
MOSES ABOR -355
Isaac Asare – 37
Harriet Serwaah – 21
Kwame Apenteng – 241
Gabriel Anandiya – 5
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Ishaq – 162
Abdul Amid – 27
Mumin Abagje – 2
Hajj Tiicas – 74
Kamil Hussein – 82
Jeff Kassim – 311
NORTH EAST
Most of the incumbents in the North East Region retained their seats. The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.
In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, retained his seat as the regional Chairman.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Fusheini Nurudeen – 71
Shani Mohammed – 24
Akamara Bawa Henry – 50
FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN
Alhji Gado – 102
Sadiq – 44
SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN
Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96
Sulemana Frinjei – 50
SECRETARY
Sambie Suley – 106
Dr Musah – 27
Janong – 13
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Yamusah Ibrahim – 109
Jamal deen – 37
YOUTH ORGANISER
Janda Mohammed - 21
Duut Thomas - 31
Adam Bashiru - 20
Mumuni M. Nurudeen - 74
WOMEN ORGANISER
Haruna Humu - 109
Haruna Kubira - 36
ORGANISER
Amos Yambil - 101
Mahama Tampuri Yamusa - 10
Mahama Jangdow - 35
NORTHERN
During the elections, some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.
At the end of the day, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238
Amadu Inusah - 122
Ibrahim Mahama - 1
SECRETARY
Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39
Mutawakilu Musah 19
Hudu Zakaria 198
Abukari Iddrisu 102
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258
Kumbung Omega 37
Abu Latif 17
Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52
NASARA COORDINATOR
Sham-una Illiasu 36
Abdul Rahman Samari 134
Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190
WOMEN ORGANISER
Hajia Rahana Aziz 219
Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64
Suraiya Manan 87
YOUTH ORGANIZER
Mohammed Alhassan 199
Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152
Musah Aminu 7
SAVANNAH
In the Savannah Region, five incumbent executives failed to retain their positions but Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112
Abass Azumah= 60
FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN
Dr Abudu Amadu Musah
SECOND 2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON
Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108
Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65
SECRETARY
Mohammed Issah = 104
Haruna Iddrisu = 68
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95
Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75
ORGANISER
Kwame Aboagye = 88
Mohammed Tohir = 84
TREASURER
Abu Lutie = 77
Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66
Sanka Sulemana = 29
YOUTH ORGANISER
Raphael Akati Mahama = 117 Iddrisu Abdulai = 54
WOMEN ORGANISER
Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83
Fatahiya Mohammed = 80
Love Khande Issah = 07
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63
Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107
UPPER EAST
Anthony Namoo, retained his position as the incumbent regional Chairman, with Ayamba Georgina retaining her seat as the Women’s Organiser. The other incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4
Filson Awankua = 42
Anthony Namoo =114
Bugri A. Asamani = 11
Jerry Asamani =36
Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99
FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN
Osman M. Konkonba = 22
Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115
Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145
Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23
SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN
Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36
Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146
Atiru Samuel = 122
SECRETARY
Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18
Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203
Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Paul Kofi Yin = 27
Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142
Andrew Atariwini = 137
ORGANISER
Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126
Mark Ayamga = 28
Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153
WOMEN ORGANISER
Ayamba Georgina = 216
Akagwire Margaret = 90
YOUTH ORGANISER
Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5
Hannah Agana = 72
Musah Salahu-deen = 147
Listowell Azongbila = 49
Paul Aganda = 17
Aguri Albert =16
NASARA COORDINATOR
Salley Musah Delwinde = 188
Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118
TREASURER
Daniel Ayine = 163
Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147
WESTERN
Apart from the Chairman going unopposed, three incumbent regional executives were unsuccessful in their re-election bid. The Western Regional Organiser, Abdul Ganiyu and Regional Women’s Organiser, Abena Kwallah both lost after the election.
Also missing out on his position was the incumbent First Vice Chair, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH
FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN
NANA KWESI ANSAH – 52
ISHMAEL EVONLAH WHAJA -72
ASAFOAKYE BADU – 191
JAMES OBENG JNR. – 15
Rejected-1
SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN
KWAME ARMAH – 177
JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH – 41
KEN WOODE – 35
BABA YIDDANA – 22
MICHAEL ASARE APPIAH – 56
SECRETARY
OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA – 196
DOMINIC REX JONFIAH – 35
EMMANUEL ACQUAAH – 57
CHARLES COBBINAH – 48
Rejected 1
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
NANA ADJOA APPIAH – 264
FRANKLIN ADJEI – 7
ABDUL HAKEEM BUHARI OSMAN – 50
JOSEPH YAW BAIDOO – 10
TREASURER
HORMA AKESI MIEZA – 175
RHODA EFE ESHUN – 155
Rejected-1
ORGANISER
ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED – 149
AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG – 181
Rejected -1
WOMEN ORGANISER
ABENA KWALLA – 127
ANGELA NAANA CHRISTIAN – 5
OSEPHINE YAA ODOOM – 198
YOUTH ORGANISER
BENEDICT ADDAE-218
OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW-113
NASARA COORDINATOR
AL-LABIB IMAM ALI – 213
HARUN ADAM – 87
ABEKA DAWDA A. – 13
VOLTA
In the Volta Region, Makafui Woanya, retained his seat as the incumbent Chairman. All the incumbent executives, as well, won thier seats, except the Women Organiser.
Find below the full results:
CHAIRMAN
Makafui Kofi Woanya – 188. Incumbent.
Avuletey Jonson - 3
Joseph Homenya - 100
Rejected 3
FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN
Ken Ayi - 222
Joseph Wilberforce - 5
Abdulai Mohammed - 64
SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN
Roland k Fiakpui - 27
Richard Kwadekpo - 85
Alan kwesi Doga - 65
Dela klu - 114
NASARA COORDINATOR
Mudashiru Adebayo - 116
Abdulai Kamilla - 8
Abdulai Suala - 96
Zain - 70
YOUTH ORGANISER
Israel Godsway - 8
Destiny Bright Tettey - 182
Siayor Maxson kwaku - 101
WOMEN ORGANISER
Rejoice Afi Adzagbo - 125
Hanna Ashiade - 137
Mabel Amegbletor - 30
Rejected - 1
ORGANISER
Kosi Bodza - 207
Christo Wisdom Dotse - 47
Kofi Agla - 2
Shealta Adzololo - 35
Rejected - 2
TREASURER
Wisdom Gakpo - 162
Josephine Selase Akusica - 129
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Samuel Anku - 150
Patrick Etse - 40
Goerge Dogbe - 97
David Akabli - 3
Rejected - 1
SECRETARY
Pope Yao Yevu - 179
Dr. Prince Amuzu - 34
Enoch Amegbletor - 74
Appeah Fenteng - 4
