Full ruling: Why the High Court dismissed Special Prosecutor’s request to freeze Sir John's estate

An Accra High Court has dismissed a request by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, to extend his power to freeze the assets of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor announced that the assets of the former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Sir John, have been frozen pending investigations into allegations of unlawful acquisition of state lands including the Achimota Forest Reserve lands.



It then applied to the High Court for the court to confirm its freezing order which the court denied on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



The Court, in dismissing the request, pointed out that the procedure used by the OSP was wrong.



The OSP has, however, indicated that it will be appealing the decision of the court, saying, “If this decision is left to stand, the Republic will lose the fight against corruption in unimaginable ways. The investigations into the estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John will still proceed.”



