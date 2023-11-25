Full speech: Dormaahene’s reaction to court injunction that barred him from Berekumhene's funeral

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II was recently barred by a Sunyani High Court from attending the funeral of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

The court’s decision followed a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the event.



It was believed that Dormaahene’s intention to attend the funeral simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



In a video reacting to the court’s pronouncement, Osaedeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II among other things accused the current administration of seeking to elevate some chiefs above others.



“I am not a coward and so I will say what I intend to say, we are people of Dormaa, we are Bonos please let’s be vigilant because some come to power and project a certain chief.



"That is the genesis of the fight. They know very well that I am a man more than him,” he stated while addressing his subjects.

Dormahene noted that some key actors within the government had reached out to him but that he found their propositions to be funny.



“The minister for national security and the minister for chieftaincy called me and what they said was funny to me. They are the ones I pity; I am Agyemang Badu I don’t deserve pity because Berekumhene, I was the one going to honour him with your support. What I have to tell the national security minister and the chieftaincy minister is that they can conduct a survey in Berekum and determine whether the people of Berekum are indeed Bonos or Ashantis.



He further noted that the while he has issues with the ruling of the court as a senior member of the bench, he decided to heed to the decision as a means of promoting peace.



“I am a legal person and to prevent me from going with the law, as a person with years of judicial experience I have my own reservations but I know my subjects and we would have numbered about four thousand if we showed up. However, I don’t want anyone whether Ashanti, Bono or Berekum to have a scratch on their skin which will lead to someone to blame Dormaahene that he was asked to come on Wednesday.



“But did the person who fix the day on Wednesday not know that Dormaahene traditionally cannot attend on Wednesday? Such things makes me think that it was intentional,” he bemoaned.

An earlier advertised program by the Berekum Traditional Council outlined the attendance of the Dormaahene, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, and other dignitaries on Wednesday, November 22, with the Asantehene scheduled for Thursday, November 23.



The Asantehene according to reports was scheduled to be the last to attend the burial ceremony due to his authority to enstool a new chief in Berekum.











