5
Menu
News

Full text: Mahama launches ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’ campaign

John Dramani Mahama John Mahama121234567 Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama officially launched his campaign towards the 2024 general elections on March 2, 2023.

This comes barely a week after he picked up nomination forms once again to contest the vacant position in the party.

The event was held at Ho, in the Volta Region as he prepares to win the party primaries and work towards wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Here is his full speech

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat