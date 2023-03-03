Full text: Mahama launches ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’ campaign

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama officially launched his campaign towards the 2024 general elections on March 2, 2023.

This comes barely a week after he picked up nomination forms once again to contest the vacant position in the party.



The event was held at Ho, in the Volta Region as he prepares to win the party primaries and work towards wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Here is his full speech



