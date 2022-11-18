1
Full text of Ken Ofori-Atta’s response to censure motion

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance 768x808 1.png Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before an 8-member ad hoc committee of parliament to respond to grounds serving as a basis for a censure motion moved against him by the minority in parliament.

The grounds among other things included mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and breaching the country’s financial act.

While responding he denied claims, he mismanaged the economy.

He also denied the allegation of deliberate misreporting of economic data to Parliament among others.

Below is his full response:



