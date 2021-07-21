Fully accept and support nominees for chieftaincy positions - Hopeson Adorye entreats royals in Gt. Accra

Hopeson Adorye wants people to support their chiefs in development

• Hopeson Adorye wants traditional councils in the Greater Accra Region to emulate the model Ashanti Kingdom

• He has asked that people begin to wholeheartedly accept persons nominated for places of chieftaincy



• He also hoped that with that, full support will be given to these individuals to execute their work



Hopeson Adorye, a member of the New Patriotic Party, has urged traditional authorities in the Greater Accra to wholeheartedly embrace nominees made for traditional positions and give them all the needed support.



He said that just as there is such order in the chieftaincy that appears in the Ashanti Kingdom, led by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the same can be achieved in royal communities in the region.



Hopeson Adorye was speaking during the launching and the inauguration of the Anamase Royal Alliance Council, which is an alliance formed between the people of Anamase and the people of Obliman.



This alliance, chaired by Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, also hopes to create international opportunities for the people of the Anamase and Obliman, through the use of their rich natural resources, skills, qualifications, culture, and society.

The Alliance also hopes to be able to attract the right people to support their developmental agenda, while making the Anamase royalty a vibrant and culturally potent one.



"Let us support our chiefs in their attempts for unity because without that, they cannot succeed. Let us support them and give them the reverence they deserve just as the people of the Ashanti region give to the Otumfuo. It's such a beauty seeing how orderly their chieftaincy is and we must desire same for our people," he admonished.



The mission of the Council is to be a “Royal traditional council for infrastructural development, security, and protection of Anamase natural resources, foreign affairs, and environmental sustainability.”



The 15-member Council is made up of members from both ends of the divide and is tasked with the duty of eradicating poverty, helping the youth through the introduction of innovative ideas, and ensure that they enact programs that would not make their people independent of the support that the government gives to the citizenry.



