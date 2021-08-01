Fully furnished ICT centre at Asankragwa GES Directorate turned to storeroom - A-G report reveals

• An ICT centre is now serving the purpose of a storeroom

• The centre was abandoned in 2013 since the donation in 2008 by a philanthropist, Mr Asante



• The report recommended that the District Director ensures that the ICT facility is used for its intended purpose without further delay



Some Ghanaian students sit on the bare floor to learn because of inadequate school infrastructure.



Others have also not seen a computer mouse before because there is no room to be designated for Information and Communications Technology (ICT).



Due to this, most philanthropists visit these remote areas to help students with basic learning materials to aid their education.

Among other items donated are exercise and reading books, stationaries, construction of school block(s), ICT centres among others.



A new report from the Auditor-General has revealed that a furnished ICT centre at Asankragwa Ghana Education Service (GES) Directorate is not serving its intended purpose.



The ICT centre, provided by a philanthropist called Kofi Asante has been turned into a storeroom for the directorate.



The centre was abandoned in 2013 since the donation in 2008 by Mr Asante.



A dissection of the report was done by GhanaWeb's head of political desk, Laud Harris Adu-Asare and host Ismail Akwei on the Lowdown programme.

Part of the A-G's report said, "We noted during our audit that a fully furnished ICT centre at the Directorate which was provided by a philanthropist, Mr Kofi Asante in 2008 had been abandoned since 2013 and had been turned into a storeroom for the directorate."



The report recommended that the District Director ensures that the ICT facility is used for its intended purpose without further delay.







