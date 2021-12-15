Funeral dates for late Osu, La Kings announced

Kingmakers of at an end-of-year meeting at the Guggisberg Memorial Hall at Dodowa

Source: GNA

The funeral of the late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, former Osu Mantse, and the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is to take place from February 23 to 25, 2022.

The date was announced by a delegation of the Council of Kingmakers of Osu at an end-of-year meeting of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs held at the Guggisberg Memorial Hall at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.



Nii Kinka Dowuona died on February 5, 2021, after a short illness.



At the meeting, a delegation from the La Traditional Area, led by Major General (Rtd) Nii Anum Odotei, La Dzaasetse, also announced the funeral of the late Nii (Dr) Kpobi Tettey-Tsuru III, La Mantse, which would begin from March 14 to 20, 2022.



Aadegbon Ngmogmowuyaa Kwesi Animle, the Osudoku Mantse and the President of the House, who received the delegations, urged the people of Osu and La to bury their differences and rather come together and give the departed souls befitting burials.

“We should avoid making pronouncements that would create problems. I met these departed colleagues not long ago, but they are gone. After all, how long are we going to stay on this earth? Whatever we will do they will not come back, but we should rather see to it that we bury them in peace,” he said.



Aadegbon Kwesi Animle called on the members of the House to work together to develop the region to the best of their abilities.



The President of the House together with the Vice, King (Prof) Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse wished the members of the House and the entire Ga State a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year as 2021 draws to a close.