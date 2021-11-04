Funeral of Gbawe chief: Council clash with Mallam traders over closure of shops

Traders were forced to close their shops by the authorities

Some traders in the Mallam enclave have refused to shut their shops as directed by the traditional authority following rituals underway for the final funeral rites of Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the chief of Gbawe.

According to the traders, the area was not part of the jurisdiction of Gbawe.



Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyekum Banahene reporting on Nyankontoin Mu Nsem said the situation was getting tense as the traders and the task force from the Gbawe Traditional Council were at loggerheads.



He said some of those who closed their shops were forced to close because the Council noted it was interfering with the funeral activities.



He said the task force wielding guns, cutlasses used intimidation to force the traders to close their shops.



They also seized wares of some of the traders including, mobile phones, among other items.

Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the chief of Gbawe, the Gbawe died in 2020.



He passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the Gbawe Kwatei family announced in a press conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Nii Laryea Faamlite II, according to family records, was enstooled as chief of Gbawe in 1994 and is the 7th Chief of the Gbawe lands.



The first chief recorded in the history of Gbawe was Nii Gogo (proper title Nii Kpakpa Osiakwan I). After him was Nii Laryea Faamlitɛ I.



He was followed by Nii Gbawe Kwatei I, Nii Kwatelai Mensefio GoGo I, Nii Boi Kojo I, Nii Kpakpa Osiakwan II and Nii Laryea Faamite II.