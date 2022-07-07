Furnish the police, other security agencies with information without fear - Regional Commander

ACP Annor Arhin is the deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander

The deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, ACP Annor Arhin, has called on residents in the region to provide the Police, the local watchdogs and other security agencies with the necessary information on some criminal activities or other crime-related deals within their various communities.

According to him, receiving such information help the police to easily clamp down on criminals and their activities.



"The police live at the barracks and you are the right people who live closely with the people in the various communities. And you definitely, you may know the criminals within the various areas better than we do. So, volunteering such information to the Police help us to do our works with ease," He said.



He also urged residents to work hand in hand with the neighborhood community watch Police at their various communities.



He noted that the work of the neighborhood watch Police complement the effort of the Police and therefore, there was the need for residents to give them the needed attention.



ACP Annor Arhin was addressing a cross-section of landlords and assembly members within the Ashanti region on the essence of having neighborhood watch Police in their communities in Kumasi.

According to him, the work of the neighborhood watch police was very vital thus when it comes to fighting criminals. He has therefore urged residents within the various communities to always provide the necessary support for these watchdogs.



Mr. Faisal Abdulai Alhasan, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Neighborhood Community Watch Police also appealed to residents to resource them in cash and in kind for them to cushion them discharge their duties well.



Meanwhile, the Regional Executives of the Neighborhood watch Police took the opportunity to honour Alhaji Abdulai Ali Barry for his numerous support towards the work of the community watchdogs.



It was revealed that the support from Alhaji Abdulai had been mainly financial and others. He was honoured with a special citation.