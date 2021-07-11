Furniture deficit hits students, teachers at Dakpema D/A primary school in Tamale

The inadequate furniture has forced most of the students to sit on the dusty bare floor

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

The Dakpema D/A Primary and Junior High School in the Tamale metropolis has been hit with a serious furniture deficit as most of the classrooms battle with inadequate furniture.

The inadequate furniture has forced most of the students to sit on the dusty bare floor to study which always leaves their informs dirty.



Speaking to the PTA chairman of the school, Mr. Abdallah Alhassan said the school had earlier made an appeal to the GES requesting furniture which they were only able to provide them with (30) desks.



"This (30) desk couldn't even suffice one class, and so we had to distribute it among the classrooms. Each class had (4) desks which were woefully inadequate."



Mr. Alhassan also noted the school is facing an infrastructural deficit as the school struggles to find a classroom for the JHS 3 students.

He called the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the MP, Murtala Mohammed, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.



Interacting with GhanaWeb, the Senior Prefect(SP) of the school, Asamoa Godwin lamented on the furniture situation saying it is affecting their concentration level in class.



"In the JHS blocks, the future there is inadequate, there are more than 50 students in the class, you go to a class and some are sitting on cement blocks and at the same time writing."



Godwin, on behalf of the student's body, called on authorities to come to their aid.