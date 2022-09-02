Future Leaders Model United Nations to partner Saudi Arabian Embassy to empower Ghanaian youth

Prince and Abraham with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi

The Country Director of the Future Leaders Model United Nations (FLMUN), Prince Anuwar-Sadat has announced a list of opportunities that will be made available to the Ghanaian youth, particularly students. This came to light after his courtesy visit together with the Director for Innovation & Projects, Mr. Abraham Mensah Acquah to his Excellency Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The award-winning Law Graduate in a Facebook post wrote: “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy call to H. E. Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi, the Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabian to Ghana.



"Our visit was first to introduce the Future Leaders Model United Nations (FLMUN), which I serve as Country Director/President; and also to initiate a working relationship, whiles discussing relevant issues of shared interest.



"His Excellency Hamdan Al-Rogi on his part assured us of his utmost support in areas of scholarships, exchange programmes, donor support, and many other collaborative efforts our institution can pursue. He also took the opportunity to invite us to their Annual Saudi Festival.



"We took the opportunity to present our "ICT in Rural Basic School Project" which seeks to provide 100 basic schools with 20 desktop computers per school and basic internet gadgets. In addition to our "water and toilet for all" projects. In the coming days, we will roll out the details of the opportunities available from our engagement, especially the over 150 scholarship opportunities available.



"We also expressed our sincere gratitude and commendation for their contributions to Ghana’s Economic progress and development. I was accompanied by our Director for Innovation & Projects, Mr. Abraham Mensah Acquah.”

The Future Leaders Model United Nations (FLMUN) is a renowned United Nations simulation conference that brings enthusiastic young leaders from across the globe under one roof to discuss and exchange their opinions on issues that are plaguing the present world.



It presents young diplomats around the world with an opportunity to connect with like-minded people who aspire to play their part in changing the world and dream to become the leaders of tomorrow by inculcating in them skills such as diplomacy, negotiations, drafting, and Public Speaking. It also offers them the chance to collaborate and discuss solutions for rising global issues, traveling with a purpose, world-class recognition, and an excellent networking opportunity and lobbying skill set.



The Ghana National Secretariat of the Future Leaders MUN is therefore poised to collaborate with the Saudi Arabian embassy in Ghana to empower the youth through quality education and humanitarian support.



The qualification for the scholarships for undergraduate programmes is that the applicant should not be more than 25 years, and not more than 35 years for Master's and Ph.D. programmes. In addition, the person should have a valid passport, and valid academic documents (transcripts and certificates, etc). And it will be a full scholarship that covers tuition, medical insurance, accommodation, etc. and it is open to everybody whether Muslim or Christian.