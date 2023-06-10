Future NDC government will embark on another SIM registration exercise – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has stirred controversy by stating that a future NDC government will undertake another SIM registration exercise.

According to him, the current SIM card re-registration exercise regardless of the inconvenience to the subscribers is flawed.



Speaking to the media on the back of a briefing by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sam George clarified the intended registration will not require subscribers to show up physically at the offices of the telcos.

“…We stand here on behalf of the people of Ghana to demand that the Minister of Communications takes the rightful steps to ensure a clean register without disenfranchising Ghanaians many of whom the money for the feeding of their families is stuck on their SIM Cards. If that is all you needed to buy medication for a sick family member, you’ll realize the pain that Ursula has put people through," he said.



“Again, let us be clear that it is not true they are using this to fight crime. Don’t forget that the Ghana Card fundamentally is flawed and that’s why we have served notice that the next NDC government will do a proper re-registration which will not involve you having to go and cue in telecom offices but we’ll do a proper re-registration of SIM cards.”