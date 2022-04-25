0
Menu
News

Future of France secure in your hands – Akufo-Addo to Macron

President Akufo Addo And President Macron President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Emmanuel Macron

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election, for a second term, as President of the French Republic.

Nana Akufo-Addo wished him well in the discharge of his mandate, and “in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world.”

The Ghanaian leader expressed confident that the future of the French people is secure in Mr Macron’s hands.

Nana Akufo-Addo assured Mr Macron of his and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship.

Mr Macron has won five more years as France's president after a convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen.

He won by 58.55% to 41.45%, a greater margin than expected.

The centrist leader told jubilant supporters at the foot of the Eiffel Tower that now the election was over he would be a "president for all".

He is the first sitting president in 20 years to be re-elected.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
‘Akufo-Addo's gov't blew GH¢33 billion COVID cash on 2020 election campaign’ – Mahama
Meet the dignitaries that attended Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding
Sosu tackles Akufo-Addo over handing over to NPP gov't comments