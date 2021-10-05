Future of the media hinges on new media - Sally Addo

Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head of United Nations Youth Association Ghana

Source: GNA

Mrs Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head of United Nations Youth Association Ghana, has noted that the future of the media, is the new media and charged student journalists to equip themselves with technological skills to stay relevant.

"The future of the media is the new media so you cannot depend only on what you have been taught in the classroom. Think outside the box and go the extra mile to become whoever you want to be," she said.



She reiterated the need for young journalists to indulge in research and advance themselves with skills beyond what they have learnt in school; this will adequately prepare young journalists to fit into the system without necessarily moving from one organization to the other searching for jobs.



Mrs Addo was speaking at the fourth edition of the yearly organized Ghana Media Development Conference (GMDC) and second Press Freedom at the GH Media School in Achimota Accra.



She emphasized that young journalists should take advantage of the new media to adequately prepare themselves for future endeavours devoid of the notion that, there were already existing job opportunities to get one employed after school.

Mrs Addo added that, there was the need for young journalists to network while in school, adding that, "networking is key in one’s success".



She advised the youth to desist from using the new media to propagate fake news and research and write to debunk fake news anytime they chance on one and avoid using social media wrongly.



Mr. Kofi Asante Mensah, Lecturer at Doxa Open University, a Journalist and convener of the United Press For Development Network (UPDN) said the GMDC media development project aimed at improving the quality of media output.



It also seeks to build the capacity of young media practitioners, increase access to the media through the reinforcement of media facilities especially new technologies, and support ethical practices of journalism and media professionalism.