0
Menu
News

G/A: MCE donates 100 bags of cement to Wolomei

19697895 File Photo: MCE making the donation to the wolomei

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has donated 100 bags of cement to some Wolomei (also known as high priests of the people of the Ga-Dangme state), for the construction of drainages around Nungua Ablorkor Djaanor.

The priests are Wor-Konor Nuumo Borketey Larweh Tsuru XXXIII, Gborbu Wolomo and the Shistse of the Ga-Dangme state.

The MCE, Joshua Nii Bortey, donated the bags of cement to the priests at a short ceremony held at Nungua Ablorkor Djaanor, a suburb of the municipal capital, to support Nuumo Gborbu Wolomo to give a facelift to the drains at Nungua Akpeeishika in the Sokpoti Electoral Area.

Wor-Konor Nuumo Borketey Larweh Tsuru XXXIII, who received the building materials on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the MCE for the gesture.

He promised the items will be used for the purpose for which they were donated, especially at the time the Ga state is preparing to celebrate Homowo in grand style.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing