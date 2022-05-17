G/A: MCE donates 100 bags of cement to Wolomei

File Photo: MCE making the donation to the wolomei

The Chief Executive of the Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has donated 100 bags of cement to some Wolomei (also known as high priests of the people of the Ga-Dangme state), for the construction of drainages around Nungua Ablorkor Djaanor.

The priests are Wor-Konor Nuumo Borketey Larweh Tsuru XXXIII, Gborbu Wolomo and the Shistse of the Ga-Dangme state.



The MCE, Joshua Nii Bortey, donated the bags of cement to the priests at a short ceremony held at Nungua Ablorkor Djaanor, a suburb of the municipal capital, to support Nuumo Gborbu Wolomo to give a facelift to the drains at Nungua Akpeeishika in the Sokpoti Electoral Area.

Wor-Konor Nuumo Borketey Larweh Tsuru XXXIII, who received the building materials on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the MCE for the gesture.



He promised the items will be used for the purpose for which they were donated, especially at the time the Ga state is preparing to celebrate Homowo in grand style.