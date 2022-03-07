0
Menu
News

G21: Admit AU as member of G20 – Barbados PM

Mia Amor Mottley Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has called on the G-20 countries to consider the Africa Union (AU) as a member and rename the group, G-21.

She echoed the potential of the Continent, labelling it the fifth largest economy in the world with over one point three billion people. She said the Continent is blessed with the greatest demographic dividends with the highest percentage of young people in the world today.

Speaking at Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebration in the Central Regional capital Cape Coast, Madam Mottley said if there is to be a future for young people in Africa, such future should not be shaped by external forces who dictate to the youth.

She stated that the future of the African youth rather should be ”shaped by good personalities with the right experience for positive development”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association