GA/R: Dedeiman residents petition gov’t over activities of land guards

DCOP Iddi Seidu, GAR police commander

The chiefs and residents of Dedeiman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are demanding police protection following attacks by some land guards terrorizing them over a disputed tract of lands.

The residents say they are living in fear and have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to tighten security in the area near Pokuase in the Ga North municipality.



A private Developer from Rosa Construction Limited, Mr Prince Elo who is a victim narrated the ordeal he suffered from the land guards.



He said the land guards are harassing and forcing them out of their properties.

He noted the land guards have on many occasions subjected caretakers of some of the properties to severe physical assault.



The Paramount Chief of Dedeiman, Nii Boye Akporsor I at a press conference today, Tuesday, 12 July 2022, said sometimes, these armed thugs fire gunshots sporadically, scaring children, innocent families, and the entire community.



The chief said they have made countless reports to the Pokuase Divisional Police Command to no avail.