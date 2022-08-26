GA/R: Ghana Police marks 70 years of female policing

Ghana Police Service

The Greater Accra Regional President of the Police Ladies Association, Chief Superintendent Faustina J. Asare has charged her colleague women in the police administration to continue to live up to the ideals and motto of protecting civilians, especially women and children.

According to her, it is the only way the lives of women and children who are vulnerable in society can be protected.



During a health walk, the association's president made this comment as part of the Ghana Police Service’s 70th-anniversary celebration of female policing in Ghana.

She told Class 91.3 FM News that it is time police women use this year’s anniversary celebration to boost their confidence by standing up for justice and demanding fairness for the poor and vulnerable.