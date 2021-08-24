GAAM elects new regional executives

The Executives who would be in office for the next four years

Source: GNA

The Western North branch of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM), has elected new Regional Executives to spearhead the activities of the Association in the Region.

The Executives who would be in office for the next four years will be Frank Nelson Ackah as President, Mr. Adu Blankson Secretary, Mr. Edward Quarshie Organising Secretary, Mrs. Gladys Akotia women’s Organizer, Martin Deporres Darko, Public Relations Officer and Stephen Agbeyega as Treasurer.



Mr. Ackah, who doubles as the Assembly Member for Asawinso “A’ in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality on behalf of the executives, thanked the members for giving them the opportunity to serve the Region and promised to work effectively with the other executives to achieve the goals of the association.



He called on the government to ensure the early release of the Assembly Common Fund to enhance the development of the various Assemblies.

Mr. Ackah appealed to the government to take up the payment of Ex- Gratia for ex-members from the Consolidated Fund instead of funds generated from the District Assembly.



On his part, Charles Adu Asinor, the National President of GAAM, said the association was an autonomous body with the objectives, mission, and vision to fight for unity and development in the country.



He urged the new regional executives to work diligently with the members to develop the new Region.