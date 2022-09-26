GACL turns down journalist's request for info on operations of Frontiers Health Service

The Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has written to a journalist, declining his request for information on its partnership with Frontiers Health Services in line with their activities in combatting the novel Coronavirus.

The Right To Information (RTI) request by Raymond Acquah, the journalist, was rejected by the GACL on the grounds that their agreement contained details that cannot be shared with the public.



According to a statement signed by the Managing Director of the GACL, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, and sighted by GhanaWeb, the information the journalist is seeking is exempted under Section 10 of the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989.



“GACL is unable to confirm the amount of money derived from the COVID-19 testing because passengers paid directly to Frontiers Healthcare, providers of the service,” a portion of the statement said.



The request by the journalist, who works with the Multimedia Group Limited, was to, among others, get reasons why the GACL selected Frontiers Health Service to solely handle COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.



The request, as contained in a report by myjoyonline.com, was also to know how much in total was generated from the testing that was done at the airport since it started operations at the peak of the pandemic.



But in its reply, the GACL added that, on the request for information on how much Frontiers made, it is unable to say because all such charges were made directly to the company.

A lot of controversies surrounded the work of Frontiers Health Services ranging from the charge of PCR tests, to matters surrounding the monopoly of the company at the airport.



