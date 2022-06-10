GAF confirms military truck accident, says 16 soldiers injured

Operation Halt II track crashes in the Eastern Region

GAF confirms its personnel were involved in an accident on Suhum-Anum road

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have confirmed that its officers were involved in an accident along the Suhum-Anum Apapam Road after viral pictures on social media showed a crashed military track with injured soldiers.



According to GAF, the soldiers were embarking on an operation, dubbed Operation Halt II, to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region when their truck suddenly somersaulted.



In a statement issued on June 6, 2022, the army indicated that 16 of its personnel got injured in the accident.



“About 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment."

“The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as at this morning. 12 out of the injured personnel had been discharged while the remaining four (4) are in a stable condition and responding to treatment,” portions of the statement released by GAF read.



Also, the army commended the residents of Anum Apapam and the staff of Apapam Clinic who came to the aid of the injured personnel.



