GAF refutes media report on military base arson

Ghana Armed Forces

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has affirmed that none of its military bases or camps in the country has been set ablaze as reported in the media.

Rather, the GAF said an accommodation facility being constructed by the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission, at Diabaa in the Dormaa West Municipality was razed.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the GAF and signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the Director of Public Relations, said, “at the time of the incident there were no military personnel at the location, and it was the Police that successfully brought the situation under control.”



Reacting to a media report headlined “Youth of Diabaa burn down military camp,” the statement, however, indicated that the GAF would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation.



According to the report, irate youth of Diabaa a farming community set ablaze Military Bay and a metal container providing shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission (FC)/Forestry Services Division (FSD) at a checkpoint in the area as a result of a misunderstanding between the youth and local FC/FSD staff.

”It must be noted that the Military Detachment is yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I to curb the illegal logging and lumbering, which has been on the ascendency in the region”, it added.



“GAF wishes to serve notice that it will respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets are attacked”.



The statement, therefore, urged the public and the media to support the drive in curbing impunity and also to ensure that well-meaning Ghanaians were free to go about their normal duties smoothly “so that our dear country Ghana continues to enjoy the stability required for her socio-economic development”.