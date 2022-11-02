GALOP: Audit report, finalised and submitted – MoE on delay in submission of World Bank report

File photo

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has said it is not responsible for the submission of audited financial statements to the World Bank for the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

This follows a letter suggesting that Ghana had failed to submit audit reports on the use of funds disbursed to it by the World Bank for the supposed project, as required by the ‘Financing Agreement.’



In a letter addressed to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, dated Friday, 21 October 2022, the World Bank referred to an agreement between the International Development Association (the “Association”) and the Republic of Ghana (“the Recipient”) in connection with ‘the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP)’.



According to the Association, it is concerned that “almost ten (10) months after the year ended, and an independent audit report on the use of funds has still not been furnished to the Association.”

Clearing the air on the matter, a statement issued by the Ministry of Education and signed by spokesperson, Kofi Kwarteng, on Sunday, 30 October 2022 said: “The Ghana Audit Service is responsible for the audit to be completed.



“However, subsequent to the notice form the World Bank the report has been finalised and submitted.”



It stressed that: “The World Bank has confirmed receipt.”