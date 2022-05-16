GAMP donates items worth GHC5,000 to James Camp prisons

An officer receiving some of the donated items from GAMP president, Imam Seth Owusu

Ghana Academy Of Muslim Professionals (GAMP), presents food and drinks amounting to about 5000 Ghana Cedis on Eid day to all inmates and officers of James Camp Prisons.

This is part of the Dawah (Propagation and Outreach) and Publications Committee's programs for the prison this year.



For close to two decades, GAMP has engaged the facility in this annual activity and many others such as doing Jumah (Friday congregational) prayers with Muslim inmates.



GAMP has also assisted legally to secure release of some inmates, served on Prison Discharge Board etc. Through the instrumentality of GAMP, Direct Aid, an Egyptian NGO also provided the facility with a well.

Rayhann Shaban, Head of Dawah and Publications Committee stated, that, we had the intention of scaling up our activities at the prison especially and across other prisons in Ghana when COVID-19 struck.



"It stalled all our plans because we no longer had access due to the restrictions the government placed on such institutions. We are so glad, to hear that the restrictions have to all intents and purposes been lifted.



"GAMP is quickly going to go through the processes required to get us back rolling. Activities we want to add to the already existing ones are having an additional day for interaction with the inmates, sponsoring skills training and looking beyond the James Camp Prisons, with our support.