GAMP teams up with GMSA to decentralize annual Ramadan lectures

Logo of GAMP | File photo

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals, GAMP, has joined forces with the Ghana Muslim Students Association, GMSA, to execute its annual Ramadan lecturers.

This year's lectures marks the 24th edition of the M. A. Mujahid Ramadan lecture series, and the decision to decentralize was to take the event to people in the regional capitals.



Head of Dawah (Outreach) at GAMP, Rayhann Shaban, said of the collaboration, "it is a novelty in the sense that, for the first time since late 1990's when we started, the lectures are being taken outside the Greater Accra Region."



He continued: "In addition to the usual four in the series of lectures on every Sunday in Ramadan. Two more lectures were organised in the Eastern and Northern Region in conjunction with the GMSAs of Koforidua Technical University and Tamale Technical University respectively on Saturdays, 2nd and 9th April 2022."



GAMP, formerly the Ghana Muslim Academy, has held a number of its programs outside of Accra in furtherance of the national character of the organisation.



However, GAMP had for over two decades, kept the Ramadan lecture localized in Accra.



"So, the Executive Committee tasked the Dawah Committee to plot decentralizing the lecture this year. It is our target that 10 years from now GAMP would have sent the lectures to every region in Ghana," Shaban added.

He disclosed that GAMP was impressed by the regional participation especially of the youth, he said, it proved that there is a dire need for mentorship program for the youth.



"We are in serious delebrations to turn the focus of the lectures to students," he stressed.



The general theme for this year's Ramadan lectures was: "Leveraging On The Power Of Change Of Ramadan For Holistic Development Of The Ummah."



As Muslims enter the last 10 days of the Ramadan period, the Outreach Committee tasked Muslims to double up their efforts at attaining the Night of Power.



"May Allah see all Muslims across the world through a blissful season fast and may the coming Eid be incident-free and a reflective one," he added.