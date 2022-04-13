GBA and IMAX media donate to Christian Council of Ghana as Easter approaches

The donated items included different varieties of products

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

In a colorful Ceremony, The Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Media Group, have donated some items to the Christian Council of Ghana as Easter approaches.

The donated items included different varieties of products such as San Simon Cuminum Wine (12 Bottles), Milk (5 Boxes), Fruit Juice (14 Boxes) and Wofa Chef Seasoning Powder (6000 Sachets), supported by Marina Distribution, Melcom & Highflyers Gh. Ltd collectively.



Presenting the items in a short ceremony organized by IMAX MEDIA and held at the Christian Council Head Office - Osu, the Group Director of Imax Media Mr. FADI FATTAL, indicated that Easter is one of the principal holidays of the Christian Faith.



He emphasized that this year is very unique as the Christians and Muslims are fasting at the same time a feat which happens every 35 years. So, we are witnessing the Month of Prayer, Forgiveness and Love to Humanity.



He said our outfits deems it appropriate to present the listed items to the Christian Council on Easter as It marks the Resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion. For many Christian churches, Easter is the joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting.



The President of GBA Mr ABRAHAM KOTEI NEEQUAYE, on his part said, as part of our corporate social responsibility, we do donations and give back to society as our Christian brothers and sisters are about to celebrate Easter, “he added

“We assure the Christian community and its Leaders that there will be more presentations from the GBA,” and thanked the Christian Council for their contribution towards the Peace of all Faiths and asked for prayer & support for the GBA.



Mr. Daniel Glover, of Imax Media added, we are doing this donation in appreciation of the work that the Christian Council of Ghana has been doing and continues to do in Ghana to ensure a peaceful coexistence between the people and their religions. We appreciate the peace and we want more of it so as we donate we want to encourage the Christian Council to do more for peace in Ghana,” he added



We are also aware that this is the period when Christ goes through suffering onto the cross to save all of mankind from our sins. His death to us is a show of the Father’s love and his own love for us. As a result, we believe that we as human beings during this period should also show love to one another and live in peace and harmony with everyone.



On his part, Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose (General Secretary), and on behalf of our heads of churches, the Executive Committee, Staff and friends of the Christian Council of Ghana, wished Imax Media & GBA happy Easter celebrations! And expressed his profound gratitude to both management of Imax Media Group & the GBA” he said



“Easter presents us with a unique opportunity to bear our won crosses; to bear the pain and suffering of others; ”He added.

Beloved in the Lord, may I seize this opportunity to wish you all a blessed Easter. May the faith, hope and love that the resurrection brings be yours now and always. Amen.



GBA Board Members Present at the ceremony John Manfo - Executive Board Member, Lord Acquaye -Treasurer, Michael Tetteh - Deputy Chairman of Promotions, Daniel Ayikwei - Head of Security, Derek Ankrah - Media Executive.



Christian Council Present Rev. Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose - General Secretary, Rev. Abraham Opoku-Baffour - Director Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Mr Oheneba-Kofi Ntiamoah - Director of Finance and Admin.