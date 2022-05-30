GBA offers GH¢20,000 bounty for info on killers of lawyer Badombie

Ghana Bar Association logo

Lawyer shot dead by highway robbers in Savannah Region

Intensify activities and programmes aimed at drastically reducing the crime rate in the country, GBA



GBA will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators



The Ghana Bar Association has announced it is ready to offer a reward of GH¢20,000 to anybody who will volunteer credible information that will lead to the arrest of the people who shot a Ghanaian lawyer, Richard Badombie, to death.



On Saturday, May 28, 2022, an Accra-based lawyer, Richard Badombie, was reportedly killed by robbers while he was travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some of his relatives.



The robbers, who emerged from the bush, stopped the vehicle in which the lawyer was travelling, between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyir.



One of the robbers shot at the lawyer, who was in the driver's seat at the time of the incident.

The car had veered off the road and hit a tree when the robbers attempted to open the doors of the vehicle, reports said.



Even though the police have since arrested 3 persons in connection with the crime, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has offered to pay an amount of GH¢20,000 to anyone with credible news that will lead to unravelling the crime.



“The GBA stands ready and prepared to give a reward of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢20,000.00) to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.



“The GBA would like to assure its entire membership that the Association will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime,” a GBA statement said.



The association also indicated that it is concerned with the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country, adding that the security agencies must intensify their activities in the country to reduce the crime rates.



“The GBA implores the security agencies to intensify activities and programmes aimed at drastically reducing the crime rate in the country, especially armed robbery and other violent crimes.

“The GBA also entreats the security agencies to enhance education of the general public on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security consciousness of the citizenry,” the statement added.



Below is the statement



GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION'S STATEMENT ON THE RAMPANT ARMED ROBBERY AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES IN THE COUNTRY



The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has noted with grave concern the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.



The most recent of these violent attacks occurred on Saturday, the 28th day of May, 2022, when the occupants of a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 were attacked between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri, which resulted in the untimely death of Richard Badombie, a Lawyer and a member of the GBA.



The GBA would wish to commiserate with the families and colleagues of Richard Badombie and the families of all persons who have lost their lives as a result of armed robberies and other violent crimes.

The Ghana Bar Association, with particular reference to the incident of Saturday, the 28th day of May, 2022, involving our departed colleague, Richard Badombie, humbly and respectfully implores the relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations of the incident in order to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make them face the full rigours of the law.



The GBA also urges the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to identifying the perpctrators of the crime and making them suffer the consequences of their action.



The GBA stands ready and prepared to give a reward of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC20,000.00) to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.



The GBA would like to assure its entire membership that the Association will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime.



The GBA implores the security agencies to intensify activities and programmes aimed at drastically reducing the crime rate in the country, especially armed robbery and other violent crimes.



The GBA also entreats the security agencies to enhance education of the general public on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security consciousness of the citizenry.

The GBA further urges the security agencies to intensify the protection of all persons living within the territorial borders of the Republic of Ghana so that they can feel safe and go about their daily activities and businesses in peace without the slightest sense of insecurity.



DATED IN ACCRA THIS 30TH DAY OF MAY, 2022