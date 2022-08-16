GBA president should not be allowed to make decisions affecting people - Kwaku Azar

Yaw Acheampong Boafo

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has chastised the President of the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, for stating that not all those who dream of becoming lawyers can achieve that aim.

According to him, any individual who thinks like Yaw Acheampong Boafo will not be allowed in any serious country to come close to decision-making that affects people.



Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the President of GBA, who is also a member of the General Legal Council, GLC, while commenting on an undertaking to prospective law students preparing to write the 2022 entrance exams indicated that not all dreams can be achieved in life.



Speaking on JoyNews' 'The Law' show on Sunday, August 14, the GBA President said, dreaming of getting into the realm of the learned profession is not always necessarily realised.



“The idea that I have expressed a desire to be a lawyer doesn’t mean I have to be a lawyer,” Yaw Acheampong Boafo justified. “When we were kids, we all wanted to be pilots but Ghana Airways is collapsed now.



“So, the expression of desire does not necessarily mean that there is a corresponding obligation to let your desire come true.”

Reacting to this in a Facebook post, Kwaku Azar, as he is known popularly said, no society will progress with a mentality like that of Yaw Acheampong Boafo.



To him, a leader like the GBA President is not just bad for society but also is wicked and will create many problems.



"A society is not going to progress and justice will remain nothing but a fleeting illusion when the GBA President suggests that LLB degree holders do not deserve an opportunity to prove their competence to be certified as lawyers because when “we were kids, we all wanted to be pilots but Ghana Airways is collapsed now.”



"The unfulfilled dream of a kid who never goes to pilot school is the reason why he thinks it is sound policy to terminate the career dreams of people who have spent resources to obtain a law degree.



"In any serious society, a person who thinks this way will not be anywhere close to making decisions affecting people. Ghanafuo Bar Association elects such a person to the body that regulates the legal profession.

"Some of these leaders are not just bad. They are wicked problem creators. You cannot reason with such leaders and such minds.



There is only one solution.



"Positive action now. There comes a time when you have to show these leaders a little Atiwa.



"That time is now. #SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Da Yie!" Kwaku Azar's post concluded.



