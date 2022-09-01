GBC DG responds to Auditor-General’s report on 'unearned salary'

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General of GBC

Director General of the GBC Prof. Amin Alhassan has attributed an ‘unearned salary’ which amounted to eighty-eight thousand cedis (GHS88,000) as captured in the Auditor General’s Report to administrative lapses. He said the defaulters have been notified and are already making payment.

Speaking to Host George Sappor in an interview, Prof. Alhassan identified a major bane of the Corporation as bureaucratic processes which he said is being addressed.



”These are administrative lapses in our system. For example, if you say you’re resigning from GBC between HR and Finance there must be immediate action to stop your salary or sometimes there are people who have vacated post and our system hasn’t been efficient in immediately stopping the salary. We have acknowledged these issues, we have put in place measures to ensure that between Finance and Human Resource Divisions there is a very swift communication to ensure that in future when a staff resigns or vacates post, the salary is immediately stopped”,

”Now, for the figures that have been quoted in the report, we have started recovery already. The affected persons have been contacted and they have started paying”, Prof. Amin Alhassan explained.