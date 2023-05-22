GBC staff to return 'unearned' allowances worth GH¢2 million

File photo

The Controller and Accountant-General have been asked to direct some staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation to refund some allowances wrongfully paid to them.

According to the 3news.com report, in a letter written by the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ing. Ben Arthur, the staff who benefitted from the allowances of GH¢2,084,020 were not entitled to it.



This was discovered after the FWSC embarked on a Nationwide Payroll Monitoring Exercise initiated by the Commission.



The report indicated that some staff below the rank of the director is said to have benefitted from items such as rent, domestic servant cleaner, housing, entertainment and utility in contravention of Category 4 Allowances, which he said should be taken off the payroll.

“As part of the payroll monitoring exercise, FWSC has discovered that some staff of GBC are currently enjoying allowances to which they are not entitled to.



“This should be stopped and taken off the payroll," he added.



YNA/WA