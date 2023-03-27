GCAO inaugurates its Men’s Wing in Toronto

The Chair for this wing Mr. Nathaniel Boateng

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

The Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) inaugurated its newly formed Men’s Wing at its Hub at 65 Mayall Avenue in Toronto on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The main objective for the Men’s Wing is to create a safe space where all Ghanaian and Non-Ghanaian men of all ages and generations can come together to discuss, learn, teach, mentor each other, and build community.



During the inaugural ceremony, speakers focused on the following important areas:



Mental Health and Complete Wellbeing: This will be achieved through regular programs via workshops from experts in the field of Mental Health, Therapy, Psychology, well-being



Debunk myths and cultural practices around mental health, emotional vulnerability and physical exercise. Furthermore, we will aim to create a resource hub where interested persons can access help at any time. ,



Financial Education (Investment, Life Insurance, Estate Planning, Taxes, Educational Funds, Business Tips): It was brought to the attention of the attendees that the GCAO hopes to achieve this by bringing in Financial educators and creating a network of Ghanaian Canadian professionals to share their experiences and relate the information t a more cultural context for maximum grasp.

We will also discuss Estate planning and life insurance with a focus on debunking the myths around it (For example Estate planning and life insurance will lead to early/untimely death). Also, we will discuss measures fathers can take to secure the future of their kids through programs like RESP, Educational Funds, Trust Funds, etc. Finally, we hope to bring experts in to help those with businesses and everyone with needed Tax education and financial principles which will make us thrive in our chosen land.



Passing Down Culture and Tradition to the Younger Generation: Speakers initiated great conversations on how to uncover the reasons behind the disconnect between the older and younger generation. It was agreed that we ought to build a stronger bond through these conversations so that culture and tradition can be passed down and keep our Ghanaian languages, traditions, culture, and many more vibrant and alive.



Marriage & Relationships: Speakers explored how we could continue to build good marriages and relationships and find better ways to mitigate some of the challenges.



It suggested for the Men’s Wing to frequently have joint sessions with the Women's Wing to understand each other's perspective and work on a solution together.