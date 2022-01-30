0
Menu
News

GCB branch in Nkwanta South on engulfed fire

Fire Outbreak Smoke Fire outbreak

Sun, 30 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

A branch of the GCB Bank Limited in the Nkwanta South District in the Oti region has been engulfed by fire.

The cause of the fire outbreak which started this afternoon is currently unknown.

However, GhanaWeb would update the public as details emerge.

Watch video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: