GCB refutes Nkwanta branch fire outbreak reports

GCB Bank PLC has indicated that the fire outbreak that was reported to have happened at its Nkwanta branch in the Oti Region was rather at an adjoining building.
According to the bank, the fire was detected at its adjoining building at 11am on January 30, 2022, and successfully extinguished by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
GCB added that no person was injured as a result of the fire outbreak.
Also, the bank stated that its Nkwanta branch was opened as of Monday, January 31, 2022
