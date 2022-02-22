GCI: We hope to become number 1 in Africa – Ursula Owusu

Minister for communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said the country hopes to become number one in cybersecurity on the African continent due to the significant investments being made by government into the cyberspace.

This follows Ghana's ranking as 3rd on the African continent and 43rd globally in the latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).



According to the Minister, this will increase investments in cyberspace.



Speaking at the inauguration of the governing board of the Cyber Security Authority in Accra, the Minister, admonished the members of the board to realize that the country’s digitalization efforts cannot be sustained without cybersecurity.

The Minister noted that Cyber-attacks could undermine our gains in digitalization. It could undermine our social and economic well-being and consequently, our national security.



Enumerating other interventions by her Ministry including the ratification of the Budapest and Malabo Conventions, the launch of the Safer Digital Ghana campaign, the passage of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020, the revision of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, and the development of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) ecosystem, the Minister urged members of the board to focus on the implementation of the various interventions.



Members of the board include Chairperson, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Albert Kan-Dapaah; Ambrose Dery; Dominic Nitiwul; Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Boateng Onwona-Agyeman, Carl A Sackey, Adelaide Benneh-Prempeh; Esther Dzifa Ofori; Mavis Vijaya Afakor Amoa, and Reginald Botchwey.