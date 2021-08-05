GCUC Founder picks international award for championing medical education

Albert Acquah, Founder of Garden City University College

The founder of Garden City University College has made Ghana proud picking up awards at the coveted Zenith Global Health Awards staged for the first time on African soil specifically in Victoria Island, Lagos – Nigeria.

Mr. Albert Acquah who founded what has now become one of Ghana’s leading private universities in the Ashanti Region was nominated for pushing the frontiers of Health and medical education in the country and beyond.



A citation awarded to Mr. Acquah read, “‘Special Recognition” Award has been acknowledged by many with the positive impact you are making which is globally appreciated.”

Established in 2016 in the United Kingdom, Zenith Global Health aims at fostering education, collaboration and shared learning amongst healthcare professionals globally.