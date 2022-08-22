GES: Adutwum pleads for extension of contract for Director General

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, wants the tenure of office for the current Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Anthony Boateng extended.

This follows the expiration of the post-retirement contract granted to the Director-General of the GES.



In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the President at the Jubilee House, the Education Minister said: “Referencing the general principle and policy on post-retirement contracts in Ghana; I should be grateful to respectfully request for another one-year extension of the contract for Mr. Anthony Boateng; current Deputy-Director for Management Service.”



The letter continued that: “During the period of extension, Mr. Anthony Boateng will continue his current role and assist in the development of the Ministry’s National Education Institute as approved by Cabinet.”

Mr. Boateng had on 2 August 2022, been granted a year extension of service post-retirement contract.



The contract ended this year.