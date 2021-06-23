GES Director cautions students against deviant behaviours

Teachers have been urged to help students become law abiding

Source: GNA

Mr Thomas More Mensah Tsorhe, the District Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) in Denkyembour, has cautioned students to desist from deviant behaviours that hamper effective teaching and learning.

He said his outfit was poised for a holistic approach that augured a satisfactory academic performance and would therefore not entertain unpleasant acts from students.



The holistic approach introduced to improve academic performance include effective planning and management coupled with a student-friendly safe environment and monitoring.



The Director made this statement during the launch of the "Daasebre Awards" at Salvation Army Senior High School at AkyemWenchi in the Denkyembour district of the Eastern region.



The Awards aim at motivating hard-working teachers to uplift the academic standard of the school.



Mr Isaac Owusu Agyeman, the Headmaster of Salvation Army Senior High School - AkyemWenchi, said the school established in 1991 with 12 students, has had its population increased to 1,446 in 2021 with 63 teaching staff and 59 non-teaching staff.

He, therefore, appealed for the completion of a girls’ dormitory, two classroom blocks, an ultra-modern toilet facility, and an administration block.



In a response to the appeal for completion of the aforementioned projects, Mr Seth Birikorang, District Chief Executive of the Denkyembour, said measures were underway by the government for their completion.



Students who spoke with the GNA on condition of anonymity raised concern about insecurity in the school, citing instances of unauthorised movement of motors and tricycles on the school compound.



The situation, according to the students, at times leads to violent confrontations between the students and the riders.



They appealed to the government and benevolent organisations for the walling or fencing of the school to ward off criminals.