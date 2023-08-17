GES accountant arraigned for defrauding 33 health supportive workers over GH¢500K

File photo

An accountant said to be with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has been arraigned at the Circuit Court in Accra and slapped with 33 counts of defrauding by false pretense.

Gabriel Akosah Bobie, 45, is said to have defrauded his victims, health supportive workers to the sum of GHc563,500 under the pretext of securing them financial clearance and biometric registration for them in the service.



He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted bail in the sum of GHc600, 000 with three sureties. Each of the sureties the court said should be justified with titled documents.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Susanna Eduful has adjourned the case to September 4 while directing the prosecution to file all necessary disclosures.



The bail was granted after Lawyer Sam Laryea asked the court to admit him to bail because he has persons of substance to stand as sureties for him.



Per the brief facts of the case as presented to the Court by prosecuting officer, DSP Evans Kesse, said, the Complainants are health supporting workers of Ahamadiya Health Service.

He said, the accused Gabriel Akosah Bobie works with the Ghana Education Service as an accountant and lives at Bechem.



According to the Prosecutor, the Accused between 2019 and 2022 recruited some agents to advertise his ability to secure financial clearance as well as biometric registration for interested health supportive workers.



He said, base on the information, the complainant who expressed interest started paying various sums of money demanded by the accused to facilitate the process through these agents via mobile money account numbers and Ghana Commercial Bank account number.



The Accused after receiving these money amounting to GHc563,500.00 from the complainants failed to honour his promise and went into hiding.



The Prosecutor said, on July 19, 2023, accused was arrested in a similar case in

Accra.



The Complainant upon hearing the arrest of the accused came to the Accra regional Criminal Investigation Department, headquarters and reported the cases against the him.



“During investigations, accused denied the offence.



“However further investigations disclosed that accused has collected various sums of money from other unsuspected persons under same representation. Accused was charged under investigation.”