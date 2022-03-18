GES adamant amid teachers’ concerns over 10% rent payment

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has indicated its resolve to ensure teachers pay the 10% accommodation fee, despite concerns raised by Teacher Unions.

According to GES, the imposition of the rent or determination of the amount to be paid was not their decision but an action taken in response to Ministry of Finance’s Circular and the admonition of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.



The Spokesperson of the Service, Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, explained that the GES was summoned before the Committee following an audit of their account which found out that some occupants of government bungalows were underpaying the rent fee.



“In the specific case of Western Region, one of the Institutions was queried for charging inadequate rent on staff occupying Government bungalows of School.



"The auditors referred to Ministry of Finance’s Circular No. 133385/05/06 NTR CAGD on May 15, 2006, which indicated that occupants of Government bungalows are required to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent.”



Thus, GES "fully endorses the letter signed by its Western Regional Director and wishes to request all Cost Center Managers to be guided by the said Ministry of Finance’s Circular” to avoid further audit queries and summons before Parliament’s Accounts Committee.

This was after Ghana National Association of Teacher (GNAT) had drawn the attention of the Service to an agreement signed between both parties.



GNAT believes that any attempt by the GES to implement the directive will jeopardize the prevailing industrial peace on the educational front.



“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to remind the Ghana Education Service of Section 21(i) of the Collective Agreement, 2009 which deals with Staff Accommodation and states, without equivocation, that Headmasters, Assistant Headmasters, Senior Housemasters, Housemasters, Principals, Vice Principals, Headteachers, Assistant Headteachers, Frontline ADs and Guidance and Counseling Officers in 2nd Cycle institutions shall be provided with free residential accommodation (emphasised), and that, where there is no residential accommodation, the Service shall be responsible for the rents of the officer(s) concerned” GNAT’s statement said in part.



However, GES said in their communication that it will meet the unions to discuss their concerns going forward.



“…Management of GES has taken note of concerns raised by GNAT on behalf of the Pre-Tertiary Education Unions on this issue and will be meeting the leadership of the unions to discuss their concerns in the coming days.”