GES backs 10% rent directive by Western Region Dir. of Education

Director General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has lent credence to a directive issued by its Western Region Director of Education, instructing all staff occupying government bungalows to pay 10 percent of their basic salaries as rent.

The directive in a letter issued by Felicia Agyeibea Okai and dated Friday, March 11, 2022, stirred agitations among teacher unions, notably the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) whose General Secretary Thomas Musah Tanko called on the Director-General of GES, Professor Kweku Opoku-Amankwa to call the regional director to order.



But in a press release on Wednesday, March 16, the GES said the issue came up as a result of queries by external auditors.



“In the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report on Audit of Pre-Tertiary Institutions, the issue was raised and the GES was summoned to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the subject.



“In the specific case of the Western Region, one of the institutions was queried for charging inadequate rent on staff occupying Government bungalows of the school.



“The Auditors referred to the Ministry of Finance’s Circular No. 13338/05/06 NTR CAGD on 15th May 2006, which indicated that occupants of Government bungalows are required to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent.”

The Service, therefore, said the directive given by Madam Agyeibea Okai was based on the recommendations of the external auditors.



“Management of GES fully endorses the letter issued by its Western Regional Director and wishes to request all Cost Center Managers to be guided by the said Ministry of Finance’s Circular on the issue of rent on staff occupying Government bungalows so long as that circular is valid and enforceable.



“This is necessary to avoid future audit queries and subsequent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the subject.”



It assured that GNAT will be engaged on the issue in the “coming days” for clarity.