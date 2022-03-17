GES backs decision for teachers living gov’t buildings to pay 10% basic salary as rent

Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said that it fully endorses and supports a directive by its Western Regional Director to the effect that teachers occupying Government bungalows ought to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent as had been directed by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) and contained in a Ministry of Finance Circular in 2006.

A directive by the Western Regional Director that all teachers occupying Government bungalows in the various schools ought to not only begin to pay the rent by paying all arrears dating back as far as 2006 has angered many teachers. The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers Angel Carbonu has said that the directive is unfavourable since occupants perform additional responsibilities by virtue of the fact that they stay on campus.



But in a press release dated March 16, 2022, and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the head of Public Relations at GES, the directive is in consonance with directives and recommendations of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and not the making of GES. The release affirmed that cost centres must take steps to make sure that the rent is duly paid.



“Management of GES wishes to reiterate that it is not the GES which is imposing the rent or determining how much is to be paid but purely being guided by the Ministry of Finance’s Circular and the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament,” the release stressed.

Some teachers have vowed to resist the attempt to burden them with the rent given their already deplorable conditions of service.



