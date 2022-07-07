GES boss urges staff to make plans for retirement

Director General of Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

GES holds staff and business activation durber

Prof Opoku-Amankwa implores GES staff to cultivate a culture of saving



GES urged to take advantage of retirement planning opportunities



The Director-General of the Ghana Education Services, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has implored the staff of the state agency to secure their future through savings.



Speaking at a durbar and business activation fair for GES staff at its headquarters in Accra, the Director-General highlighted the challenges civil servants face upon retirement to buttress his point.



According to him, it sometimes becomes more difficult for civil servants who had the benefit of accommodation during their tenure of service.

“Having a place to lay your head is very important but a big challenge to many. Sometimes when you look at how small your salary is you might not save for the future and that won’t help,” he said.



On the back of such challenges confronting employees, Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the board and management of GES have seen the need to engage various banks and estate developers to help provide solutions.



“We want to try and avoid the burdens and learn from the experiences of our elders to correct the situation when a person is no more active in work. The young staff should not think they are too young to save. There is no time for anyone,” he said.



He, therefore, implored Ghanaians to plan for their pension while in active service instead of waiting to do so in their retirement.



On her part, the Director-General of Administration, Mrs Adwoa Osaebea Oduro-Konadu, noted that GES will go ahead and organize the fair quarterly to address employee challenges.

“The idea was because, when employees were nearing their pension, where to stay was a problem due to lack of adequate funds, someone would work for over 40 years and would not have anything substantial to boost off,” she said.



She, therefore, entreated GES employees to take advantage of the opportunity.



“This is a big opportunity for the employees, especially the young staff to take the opportunity given so they don’t regret when they go on pension,” she noted.



The GES Staff Durbar and Business Activation Fair held under the theme “Estates Properties and Banks” had the participation of seven property developers and six banks.